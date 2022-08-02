The PEM fuel cell test in New York demonstrated the viability of this technology at 3 MW, the first time at the scale of a backup generator at a data center. Meanwhile, a Spanish-Indian venture will develop up to 300 MW of installed green hydrogen production capacity in the Iberian Peninsula, and a Norwegian-German partnership aims to have a demo track powered by a fuel cell system on the road in mid-2023.Plug Power, working in partnership with Microsoft, built a 3 MW fuel cell system capable of displacing a diesel generator at a data center in case of a power outage. The fuel cell systems developer ...

