Whittier Trust Senior Vice President, Dean Byrne, Joins Classical Tahoe's Board of Directors

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / Dean Byrne, Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager at Whittier Trust Company of Nevada has joined the Board of Directors for Classical Tahoe.

Classical Tahoe is a one-of-a-kind annual summer music series, bringing together classical musicians from the MET Orchestra, LA Phil, Cleveland Orchestra, and symphonies of San Francisco, Dallas, Houston, Seattle, Toronto, Vancouver, NY City Ballet, SF Ballet, SF Opera and more. This 16-concert series pairs America's top musicians with open air pavilions, educational programs and Lake Tahoe's beautiful scenery.

As a member of Classical Tahoe's Board of Directors, Dean is responsible for governance over the business affairs and property of Classical Tahoe. The Board also provides counsel to the Artistic Director of Classical Tahoe.

Over the course of his more than twenty years with the Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Dean has managed equity, fixed income and alternative assets for high net worth individuals and foundations. He advises clients on issues such as asset allocation, risk assessment, capital market return expectations, and the importance of after-tax performance within their portfolio. Dean is also part of the Investment Committee at Whittier Trust, serving as a primary analyst for the Consumer Staples sector with previous experience in the Utilities, Telecommunications, and Basic Materials sectors.

Dean holds the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) and is a member of the CFA Society of Nevada. He received his Bachelor's degree in Finance from the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR), and serves on the Board of the University of Nevada Foundation as Chair of their Investment Committee. He is also a member of the University's Silver and Blue Society and sits on the Advisory Board for the school's College of Business.

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust"), are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. Whittier Trust is the oldest and largest private multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast. Whittier Trust works with 543 families and over 40 foundations throughout the US and advises on nearly $19 billion in assets. The firm has helped individuals and families manage, grow and transfer wealth intergenerationally for six generations. The firm has offices in South Pasadena, San Francisco, Newport Beach, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com .

