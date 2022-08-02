HealthTech Connex: Next Generation NeuroCatch Platform Registered with the FDA and Launching in the USA

- Enhanced Brain Function Assessment System Objectively Evaluates Cognitive Brain Function in Minutes at the Point of Care -

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / NeuroCatch Inc. ("NCI"), a subsidiary of HealthTech Connex ("HTC"), is excited to announce the newest version of its groundbreaking NeuroCatch® Platform that has registered with the FDA. NeuroCatch® is a medical device that offers a rapid, objective measurement of cognitive brain function in minutes at the point of care. The NeuroCatch® Platform opens up rapid, objective cognitive testing for clinicians and researchers to easily leverage this cutting-edge technology's next-generation capabilities.

NeuroCatch® is an industry-leading, rapid, objective, neuro-physiological brain function assessment system.

An accessible and portable cognitive brain scanner, NeuroCatch® consists of brainwave (electro-encephalography or EEG) sensors embedded in a mesh cap, which interfaces with a custom hardware/software platform to deliver standardized medical grade results. Qualified healthcare professionals can use the NeuroCatch® Platform at any point of care in healthcare settings, including clinics, labs, hospitals, sporting venues, schools, military theatres, and remote deployments. It is helpful at any time in the care continuum, from baseline evaluation through ongoing treatment, with immediate and intuitive results to guide clinical decisions. Results are easy to interpret and can translate evoked brain responses to a simple radar plot that can be compared to prior scans over time. The NeuroCatch® Platform can be used in various health conditions, including brain injuries, neurological diseases, mental health issues, and brain optimization, including information processing.

The next generation of the NeuroCatch® Platform offers notable advancements, including:

A cloud-based platform providing real-time access to much-anticipated radar plots, displaying the largest published normative reference value datasets (Source).

An innovative EPiO Adapter, providing 10-15x improvement in temporal precision and sensitivity (Source).

Rapid, objective, and physiological cognitive reporting that provides sensitive digital cognitive function measures.

Deployable digital health technology that can be applied at any point of care where professional healthcare and clinical research is conducted.

"We are incredibly proud to roll out the next-generation NeuroCatch®, which provides unparalleled access to our latest in global leading brain tech innovations," said Dr. Ryan D'Arcy, HTC President and Chief Scientific Officer. "The technology represents a major leap forward, and the innovative advances in this latest version will offer healthcare practitioners even greater evidence-based evaluation capabilities to quickly and accurately provide an objective measurement of cognitive function, which is delivered in minutes at the point of care."

HTC has recently appointed Terry Reilly to its executive leadership team as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Based in Boston, Mass., Reilly will focus on leading the U.S. commercial launch of the company's NeuroCatch® Platform, with the first HTC U.S. operational office scheduled to open in Boston's Life Science Cluster in 2023. Reilly will work out of this location and collaborate closely with HTC headquarters in Surrey, BC, Canada, to grow its U.S. team and fully deploy NeuroCatch® across North America.

"HTC is at a critical phase of its growth and evolution as a discovery partner of choice," said Reilly. "I look forward to bringing my global commercial and marketing leadership experience to support the company's exciting commercial and U.S. launch strategy and its vision to accelerate the enhancement and improvement of brain health lives through better testing and innovation."

The previous generation of the NeuroCatch® Platform has been used for clinical and research applications in leading centers across Canada and the U.S.

Learn more about the NeuroCatch® Platform online at https://www.neurocatch.com.

About NeuroCatch Inc.

NeuroCatch Inc. is a neuro-health technology company focused on translating neuroscience research innovations into real-world medical devices and consumer products. Located within the Health and Technology District in Surrey, British Columbia, NeuroCatch Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of HealthTech Connex Inc. Its medical device, the NeuroCatch® Platform, is an objective, rapid neuro-physiological brain function assessment system that is licensed by Health Canada as a Class II medical device. It is easy to use, cost-effective, and readily accessible to healthcare practitioners, researchers, and peak performers.

About HealthTech Connex

HealthTech Connex connects science and R&D to product breakthroughs utilizing state-of-the-art technology and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD). The team comprises recognized health, science, and business leaders with extensive experience in leveraging healthcare advances fueled by agile partnerships through its headquarters located in the Health and Technology District in Surrey, British Columbia. The company is focused on delivering translational neuroscience innovations to care sectors and communities worldwide. Its trademark product, the NeuroCatch® Platform, consists of EEG electrodes embedded in a mesh cap. It wirelessly interfaces with a custom software platform to elicit desired brain responses within just six minutes.

