Tongwei was followed by Aiko Solar, Runergy, Solar Space and Jietai Technology. The top five cell manufacturers supplied a total of 59 GW.Market research company PV InfoLink has reported that Tongwei was the largest cell manufacturer in the first half of the year. The cell maker was followed by Aiko Solar, Runergy, Solar Space, and Jietai Technology. The top five cell manufacturers supplied a total of 59 GW. The shipments of M10 (182 mm) and G12 (210 mm) cells represented 75.8% of total shipments, while G1 (158.75 mm) products had a share of only 2.1% and M6 (166 mm) accounted for 20% of demand. ...

