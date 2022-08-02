- (PLX AI) - BIC Q2 revenue EUR 611.4 million.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|55,75
|56,40
|18:08
|55,70
|56,35
|18:09
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|17:46
|Societe BIC: SECOND QUARTER & FIRST HALF 2022 RESULTS
|17:45
|BIC Q2 EPS EUR 1.62
|(PLX AI) - BIC Q2 revenue EUR 611.4 million.
► Artikel lesen
|11.07.
|Societe BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For June 2022
|11.07.
|Societe BIC: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares forming the capital as of June 30, 2022
|21.06.
|Societe BIC: BIC ESG distinctions 21JUN22
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|BIC SA
|55,25
|+1,75 %