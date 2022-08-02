DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 02-Aug-2022 / 16:19 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 01 August 2022) of GBP53.75m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 01 August 2022) of GBP36.65m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 01 August 2022 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current 175.79p period revenue* 20,850,000.00 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period 173.83p revenue* Ordinary share price 166.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (5.29)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 119.70p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 118.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (1.42)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05/2022 to 01/08/2022

