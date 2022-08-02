Creating Better Days Supports Academic Accessibility in Lee County, Florida

Local Manufacturer Donates $2,500 to The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools, Inc.

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / Local cannabinoid manufacturer and retail brand, Creating Better Days, is on a mission to give back to its community! As a part of its Kindness Program which exists to support different organizations championing great causes throughout the year, the company donated $2,500 to The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools, Inc. this August. In doing so, the aim is to keep educational resources accessible to students and teachers in need.

The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools, Inc. was established in 1986 by a group of business and community leaders. These residents sought to improve the public education system because they understood the correlation between quality academics and a strong economy. With their sights set on a brighter future, organization members work tirelessly - even now after three decades - to raise funds and get supplies for underserved students and teachers. Today, the non-profit offers services like summer programs, mentorships and other great programs as well. This commitment, coupled with its financial transparency, makes it easy to see why the foundation ranks highly on Charity Navigator.

A visit to the foundation's Education Resource Center (ERC).

Along with providing one large donation, Creating Better Days has a Back to School sales event happening from August 1st until the 12th. With 25-percent off site-wide, the company hopes to give parents, teachers and college students access to premium CBD products that can help keep stress at bay and regulate a proper sleep schedule for an affordable price. Best of all, shoppers will have the opportunity to donate to The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools, Inc. on the site during this campaign. In this way, Creating Better Days facilitates a shopping experience that benefits people and their communities in more ways than one.

About Nature's Way - Creating Better Days: Since being founded in 2015, Creating Better Days has grown substantially. One reason for its rising popularity in the market is because all of its products are made in-house by experts at a modern facility which ensures better quality control and consistency. Another reason consumers choose the brand over others is because of its continued dedication to charitable work with organizations including but not limited to the Gulf Coast Humane Society, Living Beyond Breast Cancer, Toys for Tots, Combat Wounded Veteran Challenge, Second Harvest Food Bank and more. The combination of outstanding products and great people is what makes Creating Better Days a brand to love.

