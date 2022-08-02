London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2022) - Livesilver, the UK-based Legal Tech consultancy company, has launched its new I~Quantum Metaverse Justice VR project to modernize the legal industry. The new Virtual Reality platform makes it possible for people to attend hearings without needing to travel to court in person.

As the world has embraced the idea of remote working being the new normal during the pandemic, Livesilver is setting out to extend this to the legal industry. It is hoping to enable people that remain worried about catching COVID or that are simply unable to travel to attend court hearings from the comfort of their homes. Crime in the modern world continues to become less location-based, due to the increase in cyber-attacks during the pandemic, for instance, and this can lead to great complexities in terms of jurisdiction and extradition.

Livesilver's I~Quantum Metaverse Justice VR project is looking to simplify the entire process and move into line with the increasingly intangible and cross-country nature of crime today. Senior officials from Livesilver's team underline that the company's newly unveiled facility for attending court through the metaverse seeks to bring the legal industry into the modern, post-COVID era.

During the pandemic, the use of remote court hearings were shown to be effective, with 93% of legal representatives responding positively about them and emphasizing that they felt these were an acceptable alternative to in-person trials. Furthermore, more than half of judges surveyed reported that they thought remote hearings were successful in creating an environment comparable to real-life hearings.

The CEO and Founder of Livesilver, Anthony Silver, concludes, "Some argue that the legal industry has historically been slow to embrace change. At Livesilver, we're aiming to ensure that this is no longer the case. Our unique I~Quantum Metaverse Justice VR project is the latest step towards our overarching objective of modernizing the industry and improving the ease with which people can access justice."

Livesilver is a UK-based firm offering consultancy for clients in need of Legal Tech services. Within its umbrella, the company oversees projects such as MetaverseJusticeVR, Livesilver Britannia Group and RoboAdvisor.

Media Contact:

Name: Anthony Silver

Email: info@livesilver.net

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132610