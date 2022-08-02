Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2022) - The 'GBEX Referral Program' is the newest addition to the 'Globiance Rewards Program'. The Globiance team is saying "thank you" once again by adding another way to reward users for being a part of the Globiance family. It's an opportunity for Globiance users to increase their GBEX Rewards by referring people to the Globiance Platform. Early adopters of the GBEX token already know how much Globiance likes to share, and they are reaping the benefits of receiving GBEX rewards daily by claiming them on their Globiance App or receiving them automatically through the Smart Contract on external wallets.



GBEX Referral

The new Globiance Referral System has three levels that enable you to earn a part of your referral's trading fees. For every person you refer that signs up and enters your one-time use 'referral code' as a new customer to the Globiance Platform, you will earn rewards on three different levels according to the number of users.

** New customers may only use one "Referral code" when joining the Globiance Platform. It is a" one-time-use" per customer code.

The Globiance Referral Program is a thoughtful and creative way to generate more GBEX rewards. Customer support and enthusiasm is what drives the development of the Globiance Platform. Globiance is committed to continually providing the best possible solutions that make using Globiance products - easy and rewarding.

GBEX REWARDS

Globiance is a banking and exchange platform complete with payment gateways, banking services, stable coin, and a centralized and decentralized marketplace. Globiance offers services for both corporate and retail customers from branches in 13 countries, servicing 5 continents - with more on the way. Users have access to crypto and Fiat wallets in many currencies. The personal bank/debit card is a convenient way to access crypto, shop, transact, earn rewards and more. The Platform's deflationary token - GBEX, is the house-token of Globiance. Globiance is on the XDC network (XinFin) Blockchain 4.0 which utilizes fast, military-grade, secure software. It has minimal transaction confirmation times, and the lowest transaction fees. It also has ISO 20022 interoperability, and even forensic tools.



