

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled higher on Tuesday, extending gains to a fifth straight session, as worries about growth and rising tensions between the U.S. and China resulted in increased demand for the safe-haven yellow metal.



The dollar's fairly sharp uptick limited gold's gains.



The dollar index is up more than 0.7% at 106.19.



Gold futures for December ended higher by $2.00 or nearly 0.1% at $1,789.70 an ounce, after climbing to a high of $1,805.00.



Silver futures for September ended lower by $0.223 at $20.139 an ounce, while Copper futures for September settled at $3.5185 per pound, down $0.0240 from the previous close.



Data from the Labor Department showed the number of job openings in the US fell by 605,000 from a month earlier to 10.7 million in June of 2022, the lowest in nine months and below market expectations of 11 million.







