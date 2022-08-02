Allego N.V. ("Allego") (NYSE: ALLG), a leading pan-European public electric vehicle fast-charging network, today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Ton Louwers, and Chief Technology Officer, Alexis Galley, will participate in the "Plugged-In: A Panel on EV Charging" panel at Needham's 11th Annual Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics, Clean Tech 1x1 Conference on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 9:00 am ET. Investors interested in a 1x1 meeting with the company management should contact their Needham sales representative.

About Allego

Allego delivers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks, for consumers, businesses, and cities. Allego's end-to-end charging solutions make it easier for businesses and cities to deliver the infrastructure drivers need, while the scalability of our solutions makes us the partner of the future. Founded in 2013, Allego is a leader in charging solutions, with an international charging network comprising of approximately 34,000 public charging ports operational throughout the pan-European market and proliferating. Our charging solutions are connected to our proprietary platform, EV-Cloud, which gives our customers and us a full portfolio of features and services to meet and exceed market demands. We are committed to providing independent, reliable, and safe charging solutions, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation. At Allego, we strive every day to make EV charging easier, more convenient, and more enjoyable for all.

