Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that Christopher M. Connor will retire from the company's Board of Directors effective August 31, 2022. Connor has been a director since 2006 and currently serves as Eaton's lead director.

Connor is the retired chairman and chief executive officer of The Sherwin-Williams Company, a global manufacturer of paint, architectural coatings, industrial finishes and associated supplies. Upon retiring from Sherwin-Williams in 2016, Connor and his wife, Sara, started the Connor Foundation, which provides funding to programs and efforts that promote health and wellness, education, the arts and the preservation of natural resources. Connor has also served on a number of boards including University Hospitals, Playhouse Square Foundation and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.

"I want to thank Chris for his extraordinary leadership and for the contributions he's made to Eaton over the last 16 years. His business acumen and personal leadership style will be missed," said Craig Arnold, Eaton chairman and chief executive officer. "In his role as lead independent director, Chris has made us all better. He has also helped us build a strong board that will carry on his legacy."

Gregory R. Page, retired chairman and chief executive officer, Cargill, Incorporated, will take over as lead director effective September 1, 2022. Page has served on the Eaton Board since 2003.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and doing what's best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has been listed on the NYSE for nearly a century. We reported revenues of $19.6 billion in 2021 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802006083/en/

Contacts:

Jennifer Tolhurst, +1 (440) 523-4006