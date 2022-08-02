- (PLX AI) - Starbucks Q3 revenue USD 8,200 million vs. estimate USD 8,110 million.
- • Q3 adjusted EPS USD 0.84 vs. estimate USD 0.75
- • Q3 EPS USD 0.79
- • Q3 adjusted operating margin 16.9%
|Zeit
