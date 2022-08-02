- (PLX AI) - Airbnb Q2 revenue USD 2,100 million vs. estimate USD 2,105 million.
- • Q2 net income USD 379 million
- • Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 711 million vs. estimate USD 591 million
- • In Q2 2022, Nights and Experiences Booked remained strong, showing strong growth over pre-pandemic levels, driven by North America, EMEA and Latin America, company says
- • GBV USD 17 billion
- • Says Q3 2022, we expect Nights and Experienced Booked year-over-year growth to be stable with the year-over-year growth in Q2 2022.
- • Says Q3 2022, we anticipate slightly higher ADRs than we had in Q3 2021 resulting in a modest acceleration in GBV growth
