WKN: A1KAVV ISIN: IE00B91XRN20 Ticker-Symbol: 0PT 
Stuttgart
02.08.22
16:00 Uhr
28,720 Euro
-0,440
-1,51 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,00029,58022:35
29,12029,40022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.08.2022 | 22:17
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prothena Corporation plc: Prothena Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with a robust pipeline of novel investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise, today announced that in connection with hiring a new employee, the compensation committee of the Company's board of directors granted the individual hired by the Company an option to purchase 35,000 ordinary shares of the Company. The option has an exercise price per share equal to $29.70, which was the closing trading price on August 1, 2022, the date of the grant. The option will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the date of grant and 1/48th of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months. The option was granted pursuant to the Company's 2020 Employment Inducement Incentive Plan, which was approved by the Company's board of directors under Rule 5635(c)(4) of The Nasdaq Global Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the Company.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with expertise in protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating neurodegenerative and rare peripheral amyloid diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific expertise built over decades of research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets for which its ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged. Prothena's pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and a number of other neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.prothena.comand follow the Company on Twitter @ProthenaCorp.

Contacts:
Investors
Jennifer Zibuda, Director, Investor Relations & Communications
650-837-8535, jennifer.zibuda@prothena.com

Media
Eric Endicott, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs
650-448-3670, media@prothena.com


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
