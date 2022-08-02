

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) announced Loss for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$13.49 million, or -$0.08 per share. This compares with -$13.82 million, or -$0.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.5% to $29.82 million from $26.27 million last year.



Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$13.49 Mln. vs. -$13.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.08 vs. -$0.08 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.12 -Revenue (Q2): $29.82 Mln vs. $26.27 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de