American Manganese Inc.: RecycLiCo Battery Materials Receives Funding for Feasibility Study on Black Mass Material from End-of-Life Lithium-ion Batteries

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / American Manganese Inc ("Company"), (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling, is pleased to announce that it is receiving advisory services and funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) to support a feasibility study to target the removal of fluoride from black mass containing high concentrations of fluoride.

When a lithium-ion battery reaches its end-of-life, the battery undergoes a mechanical pre-treatment method that produces a black mass material containing lithium, nickel, manganese, cobalt, and unwanted impurities such as fluoride. These impurities can cause significant corrosion and contamination issues in the downstream hydrometallurgical processing steps.

As a result of analyzing and testing multiple third-party black mass samples, the Company identified some black mass containing a high concentration of fluoride. With advisory services and funding support from NRC IRAP, the Company will test the feasibility of available techniques to reduce fluoride contamination to a consistent level that could enable a streamlined integration of black mass feedstock from multiple battery pre-treatment methods into the company's downstream hydrometallurgical process.

"Innovation is at our core, and our goal is to stay ahead of the curve and offer the most advanced lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technology. We are thankful to NRC IRAP for its advisory services and funding support that enables our company to optimize our technology further," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "As we continue to collaborate with potential strategic partners in testing black mass materials that are representative of commercial feedstock material, we identify opportunities to build a moat around our core battery recycling technology that strengthens our value proposition."

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc, doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, is a battery materials company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste. With minimal processing steps and up to 100% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

