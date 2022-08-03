SIG Group AG / Schlagwort(e): Firmenübernahme

SIG Group AG: SIG schliesst Übernahme von Evergreen Asia ab



03.08.2022 / 07:00



MEDIENMITTEILUNG 3. August 2022 SIG Group AG ("SIG") SIG schliesst Übernahme von Evergreen Asia ab SIG gibt heute den erfolgreichen Abschluss der Übernahme des Geschäfts mit Kartonverpackungen für gekühlte Produkte von Pactiv Evergreen Inc. in Asien ("Evergreen Asia") bekannt. SIG wird das Geschäft von Evergreen Asia ab Anfang August 2022 voll konsolidieren. Am 5. Januar 2022 gab SIG bekannt, dass das Unternehmen eine Vereinbarung zur Übernahme von Evergreen Asia getroffen hat. Evergreen Asia ist ein führender Systemanbieter von Abfüllanlagen, Kartonverpackungen, Verschlüssen und Dienstleistungen für gekühlte Produkte wie Milch und kohlensäurefreie Erfrischungsgetränke, mit Produktionsstätten auf dem chinesischen Festland, in Taiwan und Südkorea. 2021 erwirtschaftete Evergreen Asia einen Umsatz von rund EUR 135 Millionen und ein bereinigtes EBITDA von rund EUR 24 Millionen[1]. SIG hat Evergreen Asia zu einem Unternehmenswert von USD 335 Millionen übernommen und erwartet, Synergien in der Höhe von rund EUR 6 Millionen zu realisieren. Die Übernahme eröffnet SIG neue Wachstumschancen in Asien, wo die Nachfrage stark wächst, vor allem im Bereich Frischmilch in China. Evergreen Asia ermöglicht SIG, die bestehenden Kundenbeziehungen mit nationalen Molkereibetrieben weiter auszubauen, und bietet Zugang zu neuen Kunden auf regionaler und lokaler Ebene. SIG beabsichtigt, ihr Forschungs- und Entwicklungs-Know-how, ihre Innovationsfähigkeit und ihre Marketingexpertise zu nutzen, um in diesem Marktsegment weitere innovative Verpackungsformate einzuführen. Lidong Fan, President & General Manager Asia Pacific North, sagte: "Evergreen Asia ist eine ideale Ergänzung für unser Geschäft. Mit gekühlten Kartonverpackungen für Frischprodukte können wir unseren Kunden eine noch umfassendere Produktpalette anbieten. Gemeinsam werden wir Innovationen vorantreiben, um sichere und nachhaltige Verpackungen anzubieten, die von den Konsumentinnen und Konsumenten heute und in Zukunft erwartet werden." [1] Ungeprüft

Kontakt für Investoren: Ingrid McMahon +41 52 543 1224

Director Investor Relations

SIG Group AG

Neuhausen am Rheinfall

ingrid.mcmahon@sig.biz Kontakt für Medien: Lemongrass Communications

Andreas Hildenbrand +41 44 202 5238

andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency Über SIG SIG ist ein führender Anbieter von Verpackungslösungen für eine nachhaltigere Welt. Mit unserem einzigartigen Portfolio aus aseptischen Kartonpackungen, Bag-in-Box-Lösungen und Standbeuteln mit Verschlüssen arbeiten wir partnerschaftlich mit unseren Kunden zusammen, um Lebensmittel auf sichere, nachhaltige und bezahlbare Weise zu Verbrauchern auf der ganzen Welt zu bringen. Unsere Technologie und herausragende Innovationskraft ermöglichen es uns, unseren Kunden End-to-End-Lösungen für differenzierte Produkte, intelligentere Fabriken und vernetzte Verpackungen anzubieten, um den sich stetig wandelnden Bedürfnissen der Verbraucher gerecht zu werden. Nachhaltigkeit ist integraler Bestandteil unserer Geschäftstätigkeit und wir verfolgen unseren "Way Beyond Good" mit dem Ziel, ein Verpackungssystem für Lebensmittel zu schaffen, das net-positive ist. SIG wurde 1853 gegründet und hat ihren Hauptsitz in Neuhausen, Schweiz. Die Kompetenz und Erfahrung unserer weltweit rund 8.100 Mitarbeitenden ermöglichen es uns, schnell und effektiv auf die Bedürfnisse unserer Kunden in mehr als 100 Ländern einzugehen. 2021 produzierte SIG 45 Milliarden Packungen und erzielte einen Umsatz von EUR 2,5 Milliarden (inkl. Umsatz von Scholle IPN; ungeprüft). SIG hat ein AA ESG-Rating von MSCI, eine Bewertung von 13,4 (geringes Risiko) von Sustainalytics und ein Platin-CSR-Rating von EcoVadis. Weitere Informationen unter www.sig.biz Um mehr über Trends zu erfahren, die Treiber für die Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie sind, besuchen Sie unseren Blog SIGnals: https://www.sig.biz/signals/de

