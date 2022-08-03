

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Klöckner & Co SE (KCO), a German steel and metal company, on Wednesday reported that its net income for the first half rose to 323 million euros from 301 million euros, and earnings per share grew 3.18 euros from 2.98 euros last year.



The Group's operating income or EBITDA for the period came in at 477 million euros, higher than last year's 411 million euros. Operating income, excluding material special effects, was at 423 million euros, versus 401 million euros last year.



The Group's net sales for the half year rose by nearly 49 percent to 5.0 billion euros.



For the third quarter, the Group forecasts operating income before material special effects to be in the range of 50 million - 100 million euros. Owing to the anticipated higher average steel price level, the Group said, it expects significant sales growth in the full year 2022.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KLOECKNER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de