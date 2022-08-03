

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Healthineers AG (SMMNY.PK), a medical device company, reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net income declined 8 percent to 364 million euros from last year's 395 million euros.



Basic earnings per share were 0.32 euro, down 7 percent from 0.35 euro a year ago.



Adjusted basic earnings per share were 0.43 euro, compared to 0.56 euro a year ago.



Adjusted EBIT fell 19 percent to 765 million euros, and adjusted EBIT margin was 14.7 percent, down from last year, negatively impacted by cost increases.



Revenue increased 3.7 percent to 5.19 billion euros from prior year's 5 billion euros. Comparable revenue declined 5.7 percent due to markedly lower revenue from rapid COVID-19 antigen tests and a challenging environment, notably COVID-19 related lockdowns in China.



Looking ahead, the company confirmed expectation of comparable revenue growth between 5.5 percent and 7.5 percent and adjusted basic earnings per share between 2.25 euros and 2.35 euros, despite a more challenging environment.



