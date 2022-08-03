Anzeige
PR Newswire
03.08.2022 | 08:04
87 Leser
Taseko Mines Limited - Taseko to Release Second Quarter 2022 Results

Taseko Mines Limited - Taseko to Release Second Quarter 2022 Results

PR Newswire

London, August 2

TASEKO TO RELEASE SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 2, 2022 - Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) (the "Company") will release its second quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Monday, August 8, 2022.

The Company will host a telephone conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific) to discuss these results. After opening remarks by management, there will be a question and answer session open to analysts and investors.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 647-484-0258 in Toronto, 800-289-0720 toll free in North America, 0800 279 6877 in the United Kingdom, or online at tasekomines.com/investors/events and using the entry code 8913919.

The conference call will be archived for later playback until August 23, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 647-436-0148 in Toronto, 888-203-1112 toll free in North America, or online at tasekomines.com/investors/events and using the entry code 8913919.

Stuart McDonald
President and CEO

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release.

For further information on Taseko, please visit tasekomines.com or contact: Brian Bergot, Vice President, Investor Relations - 778-373-4533 or toll free 1-877-441-4533

© 2022 PR Newswire
