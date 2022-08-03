Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.08.2022
Vor Abflug! Uranrakete baut sich immer weiter auf...
WKN: A0MWMF ISIN: GB00B12WC938 
Frankfurt
03.08.22
08:02 Uhr
0,015 Euro
+0,001
+3,45 %
PR Newswire
03.08.2022
Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Loan to Proger Managers & Partners srl Arbitration

Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Loan to Proger Managers & Partners srl Arbitration

PR Newswire

London, August 2

3rdAugust2022

This announcement contains inside information as defined under the Market Abuse Regulations n. 596/2014

Cadogan Petroleum Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Loan to Proger Managers & Partners srl Arbitration

Cadogan Petroleum plc ("Cadogan"), the London Stock Exchange listed independent oil and gas company, reports that the Arbitration Committee in Italy regarding the litigation with Proger Management & Partners (Proger) came to the following decisions:

  • The Arbitration Committee rejected Proger principal request, deeming the Loan Agreement is valid and effective.
  • The Arbitration Committee accepted and rejected other arguments and requests of both parties (Cadogan and Proger).

The Company is currently analyzing with its legal advisors the various aspects of the decisions.

Cadogan will take all the necessary further actions and will communicate in due course.

ENDS

About

Cadogan is an independent, diversified oil and gas company, which operates exploration and production licenses in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Petroleum plc
Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer fady.khallouf@cadoganpetroleum.com
Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366

© 2022 PR Newswire
