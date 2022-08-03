Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Loan to Proger Managers & Partners srl Arbitration

3rdAugust2022

Cadogan Petroleum Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Loan to Proger Managers & Partners srl Arbitration

Cadogan Petroleum plc ("Cadogan"), the London Stock Exchange listed independent oil and gas company, reports that the Arbitration Committee in Italy regarding the litigation with Proger Management & Partners (Proger) came to the following decisions:

The Arbitration Committee rejected Proger principal request, deeming the Loan Agreement is valid and effective.

The Arbitration Committee accepted and rejected other arguments and requests of both parties (Cadogan and Proger).

The Company is currently analyzing with its legal advisors the various aspects of the decisions.

Cadogan will take all the necessary further actions and will communicate in due course.

