The US module level power electronics provider also introduced an installer certification course.US-based DC power optimizer specialist Tigo Energy unveiled a new design quality tool called the Solar PLC Signal Integrity Tool alongside expanded training material for solar engineering, procurement, and construction firms in the commercial and industrial segments. The validation tool and accompanying training course help installers preempt powerline communications (PLC) signal integrity issues in large-scale commercial and industrial projects. PLC signals can experience "crosstalk", disturbances ...

