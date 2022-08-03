Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

3 August 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 2 August 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 100,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 365.1498 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 367 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 360.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 7,131,189 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 238,960,234, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 2 August 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 2491 365.00 08:24:10 00060345026TRLO0 LSE 1400 365.50 08:31:58 00060345515TRLO0 LSE 620 365.50 08:31:58 00060345516TRLO0 LSE 1865 365.50 08:31:58 00060345517TRLO0 LSE 75 365.50 08:31:58 00060345518TRLO0 LSE 241 365.50 08:54:39 00060346965TRLO0 LSE 298 365.50 08:54:39 00060346966TRLO0 LSE 1362 365.50 09:04:04 00060347483TRLO0 LSE 1908 365.50 09:04:04 00060347484TRLO0 LSE 872 365.50 09:04:04 00060347485TRLO0 LSE 873 364.50 09:20:17 00060348056TRLO0 LSE 600 363.50 09:37:09 00060348572TRLO0 LSE 442 363.50 09:37:09 00060348573TRLO0 LSE 600 363.50 09:37:09 00060348574TRLO0 LSE 490 363.50 09:37:09 00060348575TRLO0 LSE 685 362.50 09:56:59 00060349359TRLO0 LSE 1173 362.50 09:56:59 00060349360TRLO0 LSE 454 362.50 10:07:52 00060349742TRLO0 LSE 604 362.50 10:07:52 00060349743TRLO0 LSE 143 362.50 10:07:52 00060349744TRLO0 LSE 1871 362.00 10:24:15 00060350431TRLO0 LSE 559 361.50 10:55:57 00060351293TRLO0 LSE 600 361.50 11:17:06 00060351824TRLO0 LSE 600 361.50 11:17:06 00060351825TRLO0 LSE 494 361.50 11:17:06 00060351826TRLO0 LSE 729 361.00 11:39:35 00060352643TRLO0 LSE 253 361.00 11:52:17 00060353278TRLO0 LSE 1082 361.00 11:52:17 00060353279TRLO0 LSE 41 360.50 11:52:17 00060353280TRLO0 LSE 82 361.00 13:00:07 00060355085TRLO0 LSE 3 361.00 13:00:07 00060355086TRLO0 LSE 700 361.00 13:00:07 00060355087TRLO0 LSE 274 361.00 13:00:07 00060355088TRLO0 LSE 815 361.00 13:00:07 00060355089TRLO0 LSE 774 360.50 13:13:16 00060355358TRLO0 LSE 2 362.50 13:18:12 00060355521TRLO0 LSE 330 362.50 13:18:12 00060355522TRLO0 LSE 138 362.50 13:19:50 00060355567TRLO0 LSE 138 362.50 13:20:30 00060355600TRLO0 LSE 3827 362.50 13:31:50 00060356073TRLO0 LSE 135 363.00 13:39:07 00060356254TRLO0 LSE 716 363.00 13:39:07 00060356255TRLO0 LSE 1959 362.50 13:41:51 00060356325TRLO0 LSE 1887 362.50 13:41:51 00060356326TRLO0 LSE 737 366.00 14:09:47 00060357695TRLO0 LSE 459 366.00 14:09:47 00060357696TRLO0 LSE 384 366.00 14:09:47 00060357697TRLO0 LSE 600 366.00 14:09:47 00060357698TRLO0 LSE 533 366.00 14:09:47 00060357699TRLO0 LSE 2627 366.00 14:09:47 00060357700TRLO0 LSE 600 366.50 14:11:29 00060357832TRLO0 LSE 233 366.50 14:11:29 00060357833TRLO0 LSE 1200 366.50 14:11:29 00060357834TRLO0 LSE 104 366.50 14:12:29 00060357882TRLO0 LSE 132 366.50 14:12:29 00060357883TRLO0 LSE 571 366.00 14:12:29 00060357884TRLO0 LSE 571 366.00 14:12:29 00060357885TRLO0 LSE 70 366.50 14:18:26 00060358262TRLO0 LSE 502 366.50 14:18:26 00060358263TRLO0 LSE 438 366.50 14:19:45 00060358298TRLO0 LSE 434 366.50 14:24:36 00060358539TRLO0 LSE 321 366.50 14:24:36 00060358540TRLO0 LSE 600 366.50 14:29:36 00060358737TRLO0 LSE 600 366.50 14:29:36 00060358738TRLO0 LSE 600 366.50 14:29:36 00060358739TRLO0 LSE 152 366.50 14:29:36 00060358740TRLO0 LSE 270 366.00 14:29:36 00060358741TRLO0 LSE 1656 366.00 14:29:36 00060358742TRLO0 LSE 494 366.50 14:35:36 00060359372TRLO0 LSE 536 366.50 14:35:36 00060359373TRLO0 LSE 719 366.50 14:38:28 00060359679TRLO0 LSE 154 367.00 14:40:39 00060359790TRLO0 LSE 259 367.00 14:40:39 00060359791TRLO0 LSE 481 367.00 14:43:00 00060359929TRLO0 LSE 390 367.00 14:43:00 00060359930TRLO0 LSE 104 367.00 14:43:00 00060359931TRLO0 LSE 1154 367.00 14:43:00 00060359932TRLO0 LSE 880 367.00 14:49:00 00060360244TRLO0 LSE 1299 367.00 14:49:00 00060360245TRLO0 LSE 129 366.50 14:53:16 00060360672TRLO0 LSE 1885 366.50 14:53:16 00060360673TRLO0 LSE 2071 366.50 14:53:16 00060360674TRLO0 LSE 32 366.00 14:55:15 00060360726TRLO0 LSE 590 366.00 14:59:25 00060360884TRLO0 LSE 537 366.00 15:02:58 00060360999TRLO0 LSE 683 366.00 15:03:16 00060361013TRLO0 LSE 248 366.00 15:03:16 00060361014TRLO0 LSE 1 366.00 15:06:24 00060361156TRLO0 LSE 454 367.00 15:08:37 00060361255TRLO0 LSE 20000 366.50 15:09:28 00060361271TRLO0 LSE 2839 366.00 15:10:17 00060361371TRLO0 LSE 267 366.00 15:10:17 00060361372TRLO0 LSE 1853 366.00 15:10:17 00060361373TRLO0 LSE 562 364.50 15:31:52 00060362202TRLO0 LSE 546 364.50 15:36:55 00060362482TRLO0 LSE 119 364.50 15:38:42 00060362548TRLO0 LSE 637 364.50 15:39:02 00060362569TRLO0 LSE 800 365.50 15:48:47 00060362965TRLO0 LSE 1090 365.50 15:48:47 00060362966TRLO0 LSE 572 365.00 15:51:49 00060363175TRLO0 LSE 534 365.00 15:51:49 00060363176TRLO0 LSE 784 365.00 15:55:15 00060363486TRLO0 LSE 1903 365.00 15:55:15 00060363487TRLO0 LSE 274 366.00 16:04:07 00060363922TRLO0 LSE 526 366.00 16:04:07 00060363923TRLO0 LSE 456 366.00 16:04:07 00060363924TRLO0 LSE 937 366.00 16:04:07 00060363925TRLO0 LSE 432 366.00 16:04:07 00060363926TRLO0 LSE 2170 365.50 16:04:29 00060363943TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

