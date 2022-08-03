Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.08.2022
Vor Abflug! Uranrakete baut sich immer weiter auf...
WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 
Frankfurt
03.08.22
08:42 Uhr
4,280 Euro
-0,020
-0,47 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
03.08.2022 | 08:16
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

London, August 2

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

3 August 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 2 August 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 100,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 365.1498 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 367 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 360.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 7,131,189 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 238,960,234, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 2 August 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
2491365.00 08:24:1000060345026TRLO0LSE
1400365.50 08:31:5800060345515TRLO0LSE
620365.50 08:31:5800060345516TRLO0LSE
1865365.50 08:31:5800060345517TRLO0LSE
75365.50 08:31:5800060345518TRLO0LSE
241365.50 08:54:3900060346965TRLO0LSE
298365.50 08:54:3900060346966TRLO0LSE
1362365.50 09:04:0400060347483TRLO0LSE
1908365.50 09:04:0400060347484TRLO0LSE
872365.50 09:04:0400060347485TRLO0LSE
873364.50 09:20:1700060348056TRLO0LSE
600363.50 09:37:0900060348572TRLO0LSE
442363.50 09:37:0900060348573TRLO0LSE
600363.50 09:37:0900060348574TRLO0LSE
490363.50 09:37:0900060348575TRLO0LSE
685362.50 09:56:5900060349359TRLO0LSE
1173362.50 09:56:5900060349360TRLO0LSE
454362.50 10:07:5200060349742TRLO0LSE
604362.50 10:07:5200060349743TRLO0LSE
143362.50 10:07:5200060349744TRLO0LSE
1871362.00 10:24:1500060350431TRLO0LSE
559361.50 10:55:5700060351293TRLO0LSE
600361.50 11:17:0600060351824TRLO0LSE
600361.50 11:17:0600060351825TRLO0LSE
494361.50 11:17:0600060351826TRLO0LSE
729361.00 11:39:3500060352643TRLO0LSE
253361.00 11:52:1700060353278TRLO0LSE
1082361.00 11:52:1700060353279TRLO0LSE
41360.50 11:52:1700060353280TRLO0LSE
82361.00 13:00:0700060355085TRLO0LSE
3361.00 13:00:0700060355086TRLO0LSE
700361.00 13:00:0700060355087TRLO0LSE
274361.00 13:00:0700060355088TRLO0LSE
815361.00 13:00:0700060355089TRLO0LSE
774360.50 13:13:1600060355358TRLO0LSE
2362.50 13:18:1200060355521TRLO0LSE
330362.50 13:18:1200060355522TRLO0LSE
138362.50 13:19:5000060355567TRLO0LSE
138362.50 13:20:3000060355600TRLO0LSE
3827362.50 13:31:5000060356073TRLO0LSE
135363.00 13:39:0700060356254TRLO0LSE
716363.00 13:39:0700060356255TRLO0LSE
1959362.50 13:41:5100060356325TRLO0LSE
1887362.50 13:41:5100060356326TRLO0LSE
737366.00 14:09:4700060357695TRLO0LSE
459366.00 14:09:4700060357696TRLO0LSE
384366.00 14:09:4700060357697TRLO0LSE
600366.00 14:09:4700060357698TRLO0LSE
533366.00 14:09:4700060357699TRLO0LSE
2627366.00 14:09:4700060357700TRLO0LSE
600366.50 14:11:2900060357832TRLO0LSE
233366.50 14:11:2900060357833TRLO0LSE
1200366.50 14:11:2900060357834TRLO0LSE
104366.50 14:12:2900060357882TRLO0LSE
132366.50 14:12:2900060357883TRLO0LSE
571366.00 14:12:2900060357884TRLO0LSE
571366.00 14:12:2900060357885TRLO0LSE
70366.50 14:18:2600060358262TRLO0LSE
502366.50 14:18:2600060358263TRLO0LSE
438366.50 14:19:4500060358298TRLO0LSE
434366.50 14:24:3600060358539TRLO0LSE
321366.50 14:24:3600060358540TRLO0LSE
600366.50 14:29:3600060358737TRLO0LSE
600366.50 14:29:3600060358738TRLO0LSE
600366.50 14:29:3600060358739TRLO0LSE
152366.50 14:29:3600060358740TRLO0LSE
270366.00 14:29:3600060358741TRLO0LSE
1656366.00 14:29:3600060358742TRLO0LSE
494366.50 14:35:3600060359372TRLO0LSE
536366.50 14:35:3600060359373TRLO0LSE
719366.50 14:38:2800060359679TRLO0LSE
154367.00 14:40:3900060359790TRLO0LSE
259367.00 14:40:3900060359791TRLO0LSE
481367.00 14:43:0000060359929TRLO0LSE
390367.00 14:43:0000060359930TRLO0LSE
104367.00 14:43:0000060359931TRLO0LSE
1154367.00 14:43:0000060359932TRLO0LSE
880367.00 14:49:0000060360244TRLO0LSE
1299367.00 14:49:0000060360245TRLO0LSE
129366.50 14:53:1600060360672TRLO0LSE
1885366.50 14:53:1600060360673TRLO0LSE
2071366.50 14:53:1600060360674TRLO0LSE
32366.00 14:55:1500060360726TRLO0LSE
590366.00 14:59:2500060360884TRLO0LSE
537366.00 15:02:5800060360999TRLO0LSE
683366.00 15:03:1600060361013TRLO0LSE
248366.00 15:03:1600060361014TRLO0LSE
1366.00 15:06:2400060361156TRLO0LSE
454367.00 15:08:3700060361255TRLO0LSE
20000366.50 15:09:2800060361271TRLO0LSE
2839366.00 15:10:1700060361371TRLO0LSE
267366.00 15:10:1700060361372TRLO0LSE
1853366.00 15:10:1700060361373TRLO0LSE
562364.50 15:31:5200060362202TRLO0LSE
546364.50 15:36:5500060362482TRLO0LSE
119364.50 15:38:4200060362548TRLO0LSE
637364.50 15:39:0200060362569TRLO0LSE
800365.50 15:48:4700060362965TRLO0LSE
1090365.50 15:48:4700060362966TRLO0LSE
572365.00 15:51:4900060363175TRLO0LSE
534365.00 15:51:4900060363176TRLO0LSE
784365.00 15:55:1500060363486TRLO0LSE
1903365.00 15:55:1500060363487TRLO0LSE
274366.00 16:04:0700060363922TRLO0LSE
526366.00 16:04:0700060363923TRLO0LSE
456366.00 16:04:0700060363924TRLO0LSE
937366.00 16:04:0700060363925TRLO0LSE
432366.00 16:04:0700060363926TRLO0LSE
2170365.50 16:04:2900060363943TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
