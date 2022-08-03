- (PLX AI) - AKVA Q2 revenue NOK 907 million vs. estimate NOK 950 million.
- • Q2 EBIT NOK -41 million vs. estimate NOK 57 million
- • Says profitability is significantly impacted by increased costs from high inflation rates, warranty and cost provisions
- • Says inflation and supply chain restrictions worldwide driven by the Russia-Ukraine conflict with estimated NOK 37 million in additional costs
- • Continued uncertainty related to supply chain restrictions and cost inflations may impact the profitability for the rest of 2022, AKVA says
