Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Vor Abflug! Uranrakete baut sich immer weiter auf...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DL9L ISIN: GB00BD045071 Ticker-Symbol: 3HY 
Frankfurt
02.08.22
09:32 Uhr
1,230 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2101,38009:29
Dow Jones News
03.08.2022 | 08:31
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arix Bioscience PLC: Notice of Results & Investor Presentation

DJ Notice of Results & Investor Presentation

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Notice of Results & Investor Presentation 03-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Arix Bioscience plc

Notice of Results & Investor Presentation

LONDON, 3 August 2022: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or the "Company") (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, will announce its results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 on Wednesday 10 August 2022.

Analyst Briefing: 9:00am, Wednesday 10 August

Management will host a virtual analyst presentation followed by a Q&A session at 9:00am BST on Wednesday 10 August. Analysts wishing to join should register their interest by contacting arix@powerscourt-group.com.

Investor Presentation: 2:00pm, Wednesday 10 August

Management will be hosting a live presentation and Q&A session via the online platform, Investor Meet Company, at 2:00pm BST on Wednesday 10 August.

The presentation is open to analysts and all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the 'Investor Meet Company' dashboard up until 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday 10 August or at any time during the live presentation. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/ arix-bioscience-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Arix on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically receive an invitation to the event.

[ENDS]

Enquiries

For more information on Arix, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc

+44 (0)20 7290 1050

ir@arixbioscience.com

Powerscourt Group

Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil, Nick Johnson

+44 (0)20 7250 1446

arix@powerscourt-group.com

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BD045071 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      ARIX 
LEI Code:    213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  178861 
EQS News ID:  1411893 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1411893&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

ARIX BIOSCIENCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.