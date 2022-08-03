Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.08.2022
Vor Abflug! Uranrakete baut sich immer weiter auf...
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Frankfurt
03.08.22
08:02 Uhr
1,074 Euro
-0,016
-1,47 %
03.08.2022 | 08:31
03.08.2022 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 03-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

3 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 2 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     25,000 
                            EUR1.096 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.917 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.080     GBP0.903 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.087674    GBP0.908114

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 695,962,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1175       1.094         XDUB      08:21:40      00060344868TRLO0 
1325       1.094         XDUB      08:21:40      00060344869TRLO0 
547       1.094         XDUB      08:21:40      00060344870TRLO0 
435       1.094         XDUB      08:21:40      00060344871TRLO0 
2827       1.096         XDUB      08:54:20      00060346938TRLO0 
51        1.092         XDUB      09:29:45      00060348309TRLO0 
5129       1.092         XDUB      09:29:45      00060348310TRLO0 
2500       1.090         XDUB      09:37:10      00060348613TRLO0 
686       1.090         XDUB      09:37:10      00060348614TRLO0 
1533       1.090         XDUB      09:48:57      00060348996TRLO0 
4310       1.090         XDUB      10:01:06      00060349467TRLO0 
4994       1.084         XDUB      10:57:49      00060351374TRLO0 
4943       1.080         XDUB      13:18:34      00060355530TRLO0 
4980       1.086         XDUB      14:32:50      00060358990TRLO0 
2841       1.086         XDUB      14:34:38      00060359203TRLO0 
4837       1.086         XDUB      15:27:49      00060362054TRLO0 
129       1.086         XDUB      15:27:49      00060362055TRLO0 
646       1.086         XDUB      16:17:02      00060364555TRLO0 
1374       1.086         XDUB      16:17:02      00060364556TRLO0 
686       1.086         XDUB      16:17:02      00060364557TRLO0 
2208       1.086         XDUB      16:20:07      00060364732TRLO0 
1498       1.086         XDUB      16:20:19      00060364741TRLO0 
346       1.086         XDUB      16:20:19      00060364742TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
490       91.70         XLON      09:27:43      00060348261TRLO0 
2735       91.70         XLON      09:27:43      00060348262TRLO0 
3190       91.30         XLON      09:37:02      00060348564TRLO0 
1300       91.30         XLON      10:01:08      00060349469TRLO0 
46        91.30         XLON      10:01:08      00060349470TRLO0 
2020       91.30         XLON      10:01:08      00060349471TRLO0 
1708       90.40         XLON      11:36:02      00060352521TRLO0 
1392       90.40         XLON      12:28:06      00060354287TRLO0 
304       90.40         XLON      12:28:07      00060354290TRLO0 
2761       90.40         XLON      14:40:04      00060359755TRLO0 
160       90.40         XLON      14:42:26      00060359905TRLO0 
227       90.40         XLON      14:42:26      00060359906TRLO0 
162       90.40         XLON      14:42:26      00060359907TRLO0 
553       90.40         XLON      14:42:27      00060359910TRLO0 
2366       90.40         XLON      14:50:44      00060360453TRLO0 
2520       90.50         XLON      14:50:44      00060360454TRLO0 
145       90.30         XLON      15:59:53      00060363728TRLO0 
455       90.30         XLON      15:59:53      00060363729TRLO0 
348       90.40         XLON      16:05:03      00060363973TRLO0 
2118       90.40         XLON      16:05:11      00060363985TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  178860 
EQS News ID:  1411887 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1411887&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

