

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) reported a steep decline in first-half profit, reflecting lower revenues largely hit by lower production and tighter market conditions.



The company's H1 profit after tax was $82 million compared to $661 million last year. On a per share basis, earnings plunged 88% to 13.9 cents from 112.3 cents earned a year ago.



Revenue for the period amounted to $936 million, down 31% from the previous year's revenue of $1.35 billion.



Lucio Genovese, Non-executive Chair, said, '...Despite the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the Group continues to invest in the future - advancing both near-term projects to completion such as the Group's newly completed Medium and Fine Crushing Plant, to the development of longer term projects such as development stripping activities at the Group's third mine - Belanovo, which have continued despite the current environment...'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FERREXPO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de