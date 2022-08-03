

Rosland bin Othman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of SCIB





KUCHING, MALAYSIA, Aug 3, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Civil engineering specialist Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad (SCIB) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PT. Semesta Noor Berkarya (SNB) and PT. Envy Manajemen Konsultansi (EMK) to explore the formation of a partnership in relation to the construction of 4G telecommunications towers for Indonesia's outermost regions.Under the MoU, SCIB will anchor the formation of the partnership as well as providing the corporate management setup. SNB, a state-owned enterprise of the Republic of Indonesia is an engineering, procurement and construction specialist with expertise in handing large-scale domestic projects, will build and install the 4G telecommunications towers, including site survey and acquisition as well as other supporting infrastructure works. EMK, which is involved in business advisory, consultation, project management and other corporate management activities, will provide project management services through operational and technical supervision.The project, which comes under Indonesia's Telecommunications and Information Accessibility Agency (Bakti), is expected to take three years to complete and involves the construction and installation of 4G telecommunications towers in 3,704 villages. Bakti is an agency under the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology tasked to provide the telecommunications network.Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of SCIB, Encik Rosland bin Othman, said, "We look forward to working with SNB and EMK on the project, which is part of the push to provide internet accessibility to Indonesia's outermost, remote and underdeveloped areas as part of the country's national digital transformation framework.""SCIB is at a distinct advantage for this project as more than 60% of the proposed sites of the 4G telco towers are located in Kalimantan in Indonesian Borneo, which provides optimal opportunities to synergise our business as our three factories are located in Kuching, Sarawak. The project supports our strategy to diversify geographically by seeking opportunities for our engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) business, and we will certainly take this opportunity to also explore roles in the building of Indonesia's multibillion-dollar new capital at Nusantara."SCIB leverages on its manufacturing business producing building materials as well as Industrialised Building System (IBS) to complement the EPCC business. The Company is the largest precast and IBS manufacturer in East Malaysia with the capacity to produce 500,000 tonnes of building materials annually.Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd: 9237 [BURSA: SCIB], http://scib.com.mySource: Sarawak Consolidated Industries BerhadCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.