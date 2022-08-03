

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Insurance provider, Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) on Wednesday reported loss before tax of $107.4 million for the first half compared with a profit of $133.4 million pounds a year ago.



The company had a net loss of $87.1 million or 25.3¢ per share for the period compared with profit of $119 million or 34.4¢ per share in the previous year.



Net premiums earned for the first six-month period increased to $1.441 billion from $1.423 billion last year.



Total income, including investment result and other income, however, declined to $1.248 billion from $1.512 billion a year ago.



Net asset value per share declined to 679.5¢ from 738.1¢.



Additionally, the company's Board has recommended an interim dividend of 12.0 cents per share, an increase of 4.3%, to be paid on September 20, to shareholders on the record as on August 12.



Looking forward, Aki Hussain, Group Chief Executive Officer, Hiscox Ltd, commented, 'In Retail, ongoing investment in technology and brand is driving growth in 2022 and is expected to accelerate in 2023.'







