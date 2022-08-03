

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RSA Insurance Group plc (RSANY.PK) on Wednesday reported profit before tax from continuing operations of 107 million pounds for the six month period ended 30 June 2022 compared with 249 million pounds loss in the previous year. The latest results reflect lower expenses and claims during the six-month period than last year.



Net profit from continuing operations was 80 million pounds compared with 272 million pounds loss last year.



Profit for the period, including discontinued operations declined to 80 million pounds from 4.256 billion pounds last year.



The company had net claims of 1.013 billion pounds in the first half compared with 1.227 billion pounds last year.



Net earned premiums for the first half declined to 1.577 billion pounds from 1.689 billion pounds last year.



Total income, including net earned premiums, net investment return and other operating income decreased to 1.728 billion pounds from 1.788 billion pounds prior year.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de