Mittwoch, 03.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Brandaktuelle News! NFT Technologies gibt Partnerschaft mit Sony bekannt!
WKN: 917699 ISIN: GB0006710643 Ticker-Symbol: PG5 
Frankfurt
03.08.22
09:27 Uhr
0,326 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
03.08.2022 | 09:46
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Q&A on Appreciate Group Plc (APP) - Strategic growth, billings and efficiency accelerate company plans

DJ Hardman & Co Research: Q&A on Appreciate Group Plc (APP) - Strategic growth, billings and efficiency accelerate company plans

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Q&A on Appreciate Group Plc (APP) - Strategic growth, billings and efficiency accelerate company plans 03-Aug-2022 / 08:15 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analyst interview | Financials

Q&A on Appreciate Group Plc (APP) | Strategic growth, billings and efficiency accelerate company plans

Appreciate Group plc (APP) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark discusses his latest report entitled 'FY'22 results: going for growth', explains why its strategic growth is important, talks us through the acquisition, the core Christmas savings product and latest news flow.

Listen to the interview here

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Analyst: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                         mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1411953 03-Aug-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1411953&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2022 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
