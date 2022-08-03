DJ Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
03-Aug-2022 / 10:41 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 02-Aug-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.6865
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4042798
CODE: ELLE LN
ISIN: LU1691909508
ISIN: LU1691909508
