Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (XCO2 LN) Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Aug-2022 / 10:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 02-Aug-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.4317

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1164400

CODE: XCO2 LN

ISIN: LU1981859819

----------------------------------------------------------------------

