Eezy Oyj: Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the Q2/2022 interim report

EEZY PLC -- INVESTOR NEWS -- 3 AUGUST 2022 AT 12:30

Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the Q2/2022 interim report

Eezy Plc will publish the Interim report for 1-6/2022 on Tuesday 9 August 2022 approx. at 8.00.

A Finnish-language webcast for investors, analysts and media will be held

on 9 August 2022 at 13.00



The webcast will be hosted by CEO Sami Asikainen and CFO Hannu Nyman. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions via chat.

A recording of the webcast will be later available at the company's website.

Further information:

Hannu Nyman

CFO

Eezy Plc

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913