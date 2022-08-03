

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks traded flat on Wednesday after a survey showed that U.K. service sector activity growth eased to its slowest in the past seventeen months during July.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,412 after ending little changed the previous day.



Hill & Smith Holdings lost 2 percent. The supplier of infrastructure products kept full-year expectations unchanged after reporting higher revenue and pretax profit for the first half.



Rolls Royce rallied 3 percent. The industrial technology company announced that the Spanish government has approved the sale of ITP Aero to a consortium of investors led by Bain Capital Private Equity.



Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey jumped 4 percent after raising its profit guidance to the top end of expectations.



Avast shares surged 43 percent as the competition regulator provisionally cleared the anticipated acquisition of the company by NortonLifeLock following an in-depth merger investigation.







