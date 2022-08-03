- (PLX AI) - NiSource Q2 net income USD 53.2 million.
- • Q2 EPS USD 0.12
- • Q2 operating earnings USD 53.9 million
- • Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.12 vs. estimate USD 0.12
- • Guidance unchanged
Aktuelle Nachrichten
13:22
NiSource Reaffirms FY22 Outlook
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting Q2 results, NiSource Inc. (NI), on Wednesday, reaffirmed its 2022 non-GAAP net operating earnings guidance of $1.42 - $1.48 per share. Fourteen Wall Street...
12:47
NISOURCE INC. - 8-K, Current Report
12:46
NiSource Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12 in-line; reaffirms 2022 and long-term financial guidance
12:40
NiSource Q2 Adj. EPS in Line with Consensus; Guidance Unchanged
