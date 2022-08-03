Henderson, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2022) - VolitionRx Limited (NYSE American: VNRX) today announced that company executives Cameron Reynolds, CEO, and Scott Powell, Head of Investor Relations, will be attending the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit. During the presentation, VolitionRx Limited's Chief Executive Officer, Cameron Reynolds, will highlight the Company's transformational business strategy, disruptive technology, noteworthy collaborations and partnerships, and the broader going-forward corporate vision. The presentation will be webcast and an archived recording will be made available in Investors' section of the VolitionRx Limited website.

Event: Q3 Investor Summit Date: August 16 & 17th, 2022 Presentation: August 16th @ 2:00 p.m. ET Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rj6IiMFtTemrMQGEyz5L6w

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complementary to qualified investors. Please register at

Complimentary Investor Registration



Company Description

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company that applies its Nucleosomics platform through its subsidiaries to develop simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis such as sepsis and COVID-19. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential to not only prolong the life of patients but also improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of Nucleosomics, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present. Volition is primarily focused on human diagnostics and monitoring but also has a subsidiary focused on animal diagnostics and monitoring.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

For more information about Volition, visit www.volition.com

Media Enquiries:

Louise Batchelor/Debra Daglish, Volition, mediarelations@volition.com +44 (0)7557 774620

Investor Enquiries:

Scott Powell, Volition, investorrelations@volition.com +1 (646) 650 1351

Joseph Green, Edison Advisors, jgreen@edisongroup.com +1 (646) 653 7030

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that concern matters that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "aims," "targets," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "optimizing," "potential," "goal," "suggests," "could," "would," "should," "may," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other topics, Volition's expectations related to the potential uses, benefits and effectiveness of its Nu.Q® NETs test, the size of Volition's addressable market for such test, Volition's ability to successfully commercialize such test platform, and expectations regarding Volition's ability to transition to a commercial products company, including its future financial performance. Volition's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including a failure by the marketplace to accept Volition's Nu.Q® NETs test; Volition's failure to secure adequate intellectual property protection; Volition will face fierce competition and its intended products may become obsolete due to the highly competitive nature of the diagnostics and disease monitoring markets and their rapid technological change; downturns in domestic and foreign economies; and other risks identified in Volition's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other documents that Volition files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Volition's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as required by law, Volition does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

About Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q3 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com

