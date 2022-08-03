DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 03-Aug-2022

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02 August 2022) of GBP53.21m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02 August 2022) of GBP36.10m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 02 August 2022 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 173.16p 20,850,000.00 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 171.20p Ordinary share price 170.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (1.54)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 119.72p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 118.50p Premium to NAV (1.02)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2022 to 02/08/2022

ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 Sequence No.: 179119 EQS News ID: 1412659 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 03, 2022