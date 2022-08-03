

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter net income attributable to the stockholders grew 13.7 percent to $61.78 million from last year's $54.32 million.



Earnings per share increased 15.6 percent to $0.37 from $0.32 a year ago.



Adjusted earnings per share was $0.24, compared to $0.36 in the second quarter of 2021.



On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenues increased 11.5 percent $555.68 million from $498.50 million a year ago as digital subscription revenues grew 25.5 percent. Analysts estimated revenues of $552.2 million for the quarter.



Looking ahead, for the third quarter, digital-only subscription revenues is expected to increase 21 percent - 25 percent, and Total subscription revenues to increase 11 percent - 13 percent. Both total advertising revenues and Digital advertising revenues are expected to be flat to decrease low-single digits.



In 2022, the company continues to expect to grow adjusted operating profit in core business before the impact from The Athletic.



Meredith Kopit Levien, president and chief executive officer, said, 'Given the strength of our strategy, we are reaffirming our full-year profit outlook.. we are well on our way to achieving our next mile marker of 15 million subscribers by 2027.'



