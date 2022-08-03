Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2022) - Sanu Gold Corporation (CSE: SANU) ("Sanu" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of a recently completed auger drill program that outlined 14 km of significant gold bedrock anomalies and commences its initial RC drill program on high priority targets.

Highlights

Assay results from first pass auger drilling program outlined 14 km of significant gold bedrock anomalies at Daina, including results of up to 10m at 5.02g/t Au (Table 1).





Significant gold-in-auger anomalies and significant widths of anomalous gold results (up to 24.5g/t gold) were returned from the auger-drilling program (Table 1).





The auger results identify a series of parallel structures extending over 10 km at the Daina 1 target composed of sub parallel systems of structurally aligned trends of gold anomalism.





Auger results confirm that the high-grade gold mineralization previously obtained in rock chip samples at the Daina 2 target have a north and south extension of up to 3 km along strike, and the Daina 6 target with a north and south extension of approximately 1.5km.





The Auger saprolite anomalies fall within the broader termite mound gold trends, but are significantly more focussed and are coincident with interpreted structures that control the gold mineralization at Daina.

Martin Pawlitschek, President & CEO of Sanu Gold, commented: "The intense work our teams have been completing over the last few months is progressively yielding results taking us from the initial steps of defining significant gold geochemical anomalies, gold mineralization in bedrock, to outlining kilometer scale gold bearing structures below the extensive laterite cover and providing attractive targets for our initial RC drill testing program. We look forward to drill results from these exciting targets."

Details of the Daina Auger Drilling Results

Sanu completed a 10,832m, 1034 holes, Auger drilling program over its Daina gold targets. The Auger drilling program tested a strike length of 10 km of termite mound gold anomalism at Daina 1, 3 km of strike length at Daina 2 and 2km of strike at Daina 6 targets. Drill lines were east west oriented and 400 meters spaced apart. Auger holes were drilled vertical and spaced 25 meters apart. The sampling was done at 2 meters composites with planned hole depth was nominally 10 meters.

The auger-drilling program was undertaken to improve the surface geochemical understanding of the exploration targets within the Daina property using a fast and efficient auger drilling method that would penetrate and sample the saprolite below the widespread lateritic and transported cover. The main objectives were:

To test the strong termite mound gold anomalies at Daina 1, Daina 2 and Daina 6 targets and define the gold bearing structures within the broad surface geochemical gold anomalies.

To test the extensions of the high-grade gold mineralization identified in rock chip samples from local artisanal working pits at Daina 1, Daina 2 and Daina 6 (Figure 1) targets.

To test below large, laterite-covered areas for gold enrichment.

To generate initial Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling targets.

The auger assay results outlined a total of 14 km of significant gold bedrock anomalies within the Daina 1, Daina 2 and Daina 6 targets (Figure 2) that have the potential to host large volumes of gold mineralisation for further testing with RC drilling.

In addition, the auger results identified a series of parallel structures extending for over 10 km at the Daina 1 target composed of sub parallel, structurally aligned trends of gold anomalism (contour>100ppbAu) in zones of structural dilation (Figure 3). Within this trend is also the gold mineralization defined by the recent rock chip sampling from artisanal mining pits (including 5.16g/t and 1.1g/t Au) and anomalous gold values in auger samples from the saprolite (including 1.46g/t, 1.18g/t, 1.28g/t and 1.22 g/t Au).

The most promising anomalous area is the Daina 2 target, which has a gold in auger anomaly (contour >100ppb) extending over a length of 3km and with consistent widths of 150 to 200 meters (Figure 4). The results generated multiple high-grade auriferous saprolite samples (including 24.5g/t, 6.38g/t and 2.71g/t Au) within a number of auger holes and associated with positive rock chip results obtained from the local artisanal mining pits (including 12.5g/t, 8.78g/t, 7.55g/t and 6.51g/t Au). Rock chip fragments in auger holes along the defined structure consist of oxidized quartz vein fragments in hydrothermally altered whitish, bleached saprolite similar to the rocks mapped from the artisanal mining pits along the trend.

At Daina 6, the auger results show that the gold bearing structure (>100ppb Au) extends for 1.3Km in strike length and has a consistent width of 50m. Local artisan workings along this trend yielded high grade gold from rock chip samples including, 7.41g/t, 6.10g/t, 4.48g/t, 3.18g/t and 3.35g/t Au (Figure 1). Auger results yielded high-grade auriferous saprolite samples include 2,71g/t obtained some 350 meters south of the main working pit (Figure 5).





Figure 1: Daina property. Daina 6 target picture showing the main artisanal working pit. (Photo taken looking to the north east).

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/132639_ecd8b97a542c595e_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Daina property. Plan view map of Auger Results: Average Gold in Saprolite (Contour >100 ppb).

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/132639_ecd8b97a542c595e_002full.jpg





Figure 3: Daina property. Daina 1 target plan view map showing Auger Results: Average Gold in Saprolite (Contour >100 ppb) and the location of the high-grade gold values in local mining pits.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/132639_image3.jpg





Figure 4: Daina property. Daina 2 target plan view map showing Auger Results: Average Gold in Saprolite (Contour >100 ppb) and the location of the high-grade gold values in local artisanal mining pits.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/132639_image4.jpg





Figure 5: Daina property. Daina 6 target plan view map showing Auger Results: Average Gold in Saprolite (Contour >100 ppb) and the location of the high-grade gold values in local artisanal mining pits.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 5, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/132639_image5.jpg

TABLE 1: Significant Intersections from the Daina auger drilling program (only intersects >0.1g/t gold are shown)

ID Hole ID X-UTM Y-UTM Interval

(n) Grade

(g/t) Form

(m) Peak gold (g/t) Power Gold (gm/t) Intercepts 1 DAI-AUG-0105 503588 1317392 10 5,02 0 24,50 50,16 10m @ 5,02g/t: From 0m 2 DAI-AUG-0128 503230 1318200 8 1,60 2 6,38 12,82 8m @ 1,60g/t: From 2m 3 DAI-AUG-0268 501801 1318749 6 0,92 2 2,71 5,50 6m @ 0,92g/t: From 2m 4 DAI-AUG-0956 504626 1311197 6 0,81 2 1,22 4,84 6m @ 0,81g/t: From 2m 5 DAI-AUG-0118 503774 1317799 6 0,75 4 2,22 4,52 6m @ 0,75g/t: From 4m 6 DAI-AUG-0662 503224 1315001 4 0,74 6 1,46 2,96 4m @ 0,74g/t: From 6m 7 DAI-AUG-0211 502716 1319805 6 0,57 4 1,65 3,42 6m @ 0,57g/t: From 4m 8 DAI-AUG-0666 503325 1315000 2 0,47 4 0,47 0,94 2m @ 0,47g/t: From 4m 9 DAI-AUG-0951 504751 1311200 6 0,47 2 0,12 2,80 6m @ 0,47g/t: From 2m 10 DAI-AUG-0657 503101 1315001 6 0,43 4 1,18 2,56 6m @ 0,43g/t: From 4m 11 DAI-AUG-0812 502472 1314100 8 0,38 4 1,28 3,06 8m @ 0,38g/t: From 4m 12 DAI-AUG-0237 502470 1320594 6 0,37 10 0,61 2,22 6m @ 0,37g/t: From 10m 13 DAI-AUG-0172 503672 1318194 6 0,37 6 0,99 2,20 6m @ 0,37g/t: From 6m 14 DAI-AUG-0402 502451 1320250 6 0,36 4 1,05 2,18 6m @ 0,36g/t: From 4m 15 DAI-AUG-0445 501853 1317401 6 0,36 8 0,50 2,16 6m @ 0,36g/t: From 8m 16 DAI-AUG-0357 501251 1316599 6 0,35 4 0,76 2,08 6m @ 0,35g/t: From 4m 17 DAI-AUG-0238 502450 1320601 6 0,28 8 0,75 1,66 6m @ 0,28g/t: From 8m 18 DAI-AUG-0123 503650 1317800 8 0,27 2 0,52 2,14 8m @ 0,27g/t: From 2m 19 DAI-AUG-0446 501825 1317403 6 0,27 10 0,54 1,60 6m @ 0,27g/t: From 10m 20 DAI-AUG-0165 503025 1319398 10 0,26 0 1,03 2,62 10m @ 0,26g/t: From 0m 21 DAI-AUG-0572 501905 1315398 6 0,24 6 0,30 1,44 6m @ 0,24g/t: From 6m 22 DAI-AUG-0033 504452 1316601 2 0,23 6 0,23 0,46 2m @ 0,23g/t: From 6m 23 DAI-AUG-0416 501525 1317802 8 0,22 2 0,34 1,76 8m @ 0,22g/t: From 2m 24 DAI-AUG-0950 504775 1311200 6 0,17 2 0,32 1,04 6m @ 0,17g/t: From 2m 25 DAI-AUG-0795 504527 1311602 6 0,16 4 0,31 0,96 6m @ 0,16g/t: From 4m 26 DAI-AUG-1042 505176 1310699 2 0,16 6 0,16 0,32 2m @ 0,16g/t: From 6m 27 DAI-AUG-0264 501702 1318752 4 0,15 6 0,26 0,58 4m @ 0,15g/t: From 6m 28 DAI-AUG-1005 504279 1311601 4 0,15 2 0,22 0,58 4m @ 0,15g/t: From 2m 29 DAI-AUG-0174 503726 1318200 10 0,14 0 0,67 1,44 10m @ 0,14g/t: From 0m 30 DAI-AUG-0624 502876 1315799 8 0,14 2 0,24 1,12 8m @ 0,14g/t: From 2m 31 DAI-AUG-1038 504400 1311201 2 0,14 6 0,14 0,28 2m @ 0,14g/t: From 6m 32 DAI-AUG-0648 502703 1315402 4 0,14 8 0,25 0,54 4m @ 0,14g/t: From 8m 33 DAI-AUG-0481 502401 1316200 8 0,13 2 0,20 1,04 8m @ 0,13g/t: From 2m 34 DAI-AUG-0889 504374 1312204 6 0,13 2 0,29 0,78 6m @ 0,13g/t: From 2m 35 DAI-AUG-0957 504604 1311200 8 0,13 2 0,17 1,04 8m @ 0,13g/t: From 2m 36 DAI-AUG-0640 502901 1315405 6 0,13 4 0,28 0,76 6m @ 0,13g/t: From 4m 37 DAI-AUG-0909 503878 1312201 6 0,13 2 0,24 0,76 6m @ 0,13g/t: From 2m 38 DAI-AUG-0854 503523 1314098 6 0,12 2 0,25 0,72 6m @ 0,12g/t: From 2m 39 DAI-AUG-0424 501318 1317802 8 0,12 2 0,14 0,92 8m @ 0,12g/t: From 2m 40 DAI-AUG-0332 504024 1317003 2 0,11 8 0,11 0,22 2m @ 0,11g/t: From 8m 41 DAI-AUG-0586 502003 1314602 2 0,11 6 0,11 0,22 2m @ 0,11g/t: From m 42 DAI-AUG-0810 502424 1314099 8 0,11 2 0,14 0,88 8m @ 0,11g/t: From 2m 43 DAI-AUG-0681 503149 1314601 8 0,11 2 0,17 0,86 8m @ 0,11g/t: From 2m 44 DAI-AUG-0796 504502 1311600 6 0,11 4 0,15 0,64 6m @ 0,11g/t: From 4m 45 DAI-AUG-0341 500850 1316597 4 0,11 6 0,15 0,42 4m @ 0,11g/t: From 6m 46 DAI-AUG-0623 502851 1315797 8 0,11 2 0,32 0,84 8m @ 0,11g/t: From 2m 47 DAI-AUG-0144 503524 1318598 6 0,10 4 0,14 0,62 6m @ 0,10g/t: From 4m 48 DAI-AUG-0776 504023 1313100 6 0,10 6 0,27 0,60 6m @ 0,10g/t: From 6m 49 DAI-AUG-0947 504848 1311201 6 0,10 2 0,26 0,60 6m @ 0,10g/t: From 2m 50 DAI-AUG-0923 503622 1312175 2 0,10 2 0,10 0,20 2m @ 0,10g/t: From 2m 51 DAI-AUG-0145 503498 1318597 6 0,10 4 0,18 0,60 6m @ 0,10g/t: From 4m 52 DAI-AUG-0890 504350 1312204 6 0,10 2 0,14 0,58 6m @ 0,10g/t: From 2m 53 DAI-AUG-0958 504581 1311202 6 0,10 6 0,11 0,58 6m @ 0,10g/t: From 6m

Sampling was completed following industry best practices, conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. An appropriate number and type of certified reference materials (standards) and blanks amounting to 5% of the total number of samples shipped to the laboratory was inserted approximately every 20th sample to ensure an effective QAQC program. Data verification of the analytical results included a statistical analysis of the standards and blanks that must pass certain parameters for acceptance to ensure accurate and verifiable results. All samples from the auger drilling program were analyzed using Fire Assay geochemical analysis 'FAA505' at the SGS Laboratory in Bamako, Mali. SGS is an independent, internationally recognized and certified commercial laboratory.

Next Steps

An initial RC drilling program has commenced, comprising at least 2,500 metres of drilling. The goal of this program will be to drill-test the high-grade gold results in rock chip samples obtained from artisanal workings and the encouraging results on select lines obtained from the auger-drilling program. The initial RC work program will prioritize Daina 1, 2 and 6 targets (respectively Figures 6 through 11), and then will continue throughout the project area to test the various auger trends along strike, as well as some of the parallel auger trends.

Following these highly encouraging results, the company is planning to drill infill auger holes with a grid pattern of 100m x 20m over parts of the defined mineralized trends to better delineate the identified anomalous areas and to assist in planning for further RC Drilling program over the mineralizing trends.





Figure 6: Daina 1 plan view map showing the interpreted gold structure location of the planned RC drill collar.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 6, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/132639_image6.jpg





Figure 7: Daina 1 cross-sectional view map showing the interpreted structure and location of the planned RC drill.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 7, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/132639_image7.jpg





Figure 8: Daina 2 plan view map showing the interpreted gold structure location of the planned RC drill collar.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 8, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/132639_image8.jpg





Figure 9: Daina 2 cross-sectional view map showing the interpreted structure and location of the planned RC drill.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 9, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/132639_image9.jpg





Figure 10: Daina 6 plan view map showing the interpreted gold structure location of the planned RC drill collar.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 10, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/132639_image10.jpg





Figure 11: Daina 6 cross-sectional view map showing the interpreted structure and location of the planned RC drill.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 11, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/132639_image11.jpg

Qualified Persons

The technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Serigne Dieng, PhD., M.Sc., AIG, Exploration Manager of the company's three projects, who serves as a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

About Sanu Gold

Located within the world class Siguiri Basin, host to several operating mines, Sanu is exploring three high quality gold exploration permits in Guinea targeting multi-million ounce gold discoveries. The company has defined kilometer scale gold bearing structures on each of the permits with multiple high-value drill targets. Sanu is operated by a highly experienced team with successful records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.

Martin Pawlitschek

President & CEO, Sanu Gold Corp

For further information regarding Sanu, please email info@sanugoldcorp.com or visit website at

www.sanugoldcorp.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "indicates", "opportunity", "possible" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Sanu believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's plans for exploration on its properties and ability to execute on plans, ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, ability to maintain its material property agreements, mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop its projects; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associated with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of gold and other metals, changes in general economic conditions and local risks in the jurisdiction (Guinea) in which it operates, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the potential for new discoveries, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

