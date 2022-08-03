Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Brandaktuelle News! NFT Technologies gibt Partnerschaft mit Sony bekannt!
Zinzino: ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JULY 2022

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 10%, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in July for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 10% and amounted to SEK 105.9 (96.6) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 14% and amounted to SEK 3.3 (2.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 10% to SEK 109.2 (99.5) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - July 2022 increased by 2% to SEK 773.1 (755.3) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK

22-July

21-July

Change

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

Change

The Nordics

26.5

28.6

-7 %

182.6

215.4

-15 %

Central Europe

22.1

17.9

23 %

146.0

125.8

16 %

East Europe

24.4

24.9

-2 %

184.5

185.3

0 %

South & West Europe

12.3

10.8

14 %

87.0

81.3

7 %

The Baltics

5.8

5.4

7 %

40.5

41.0

-1 %

North America

6.3

4.0

58 %

38.9

29.1

34 %

Asia-Pacific

7.6

5.0

52 %

41.9

41.2

2 %

Africa

0.9

0.0


4.1

0.0


Zinzino

105.9

96.6

10 %

725.5

719.1

1 %

Faun Pharma

3.3

2.9

14 %

47.6

36.2

31 %

Zinzino Group

109.2

99.5

10 %

773.1

755.3

2 %

Countries in regions:

  • The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
  • Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
  • East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
  • South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland
  • The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
  • North America: Canada, USA
  • Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
  • Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 14:00 the 3rd of August 2022.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-july-2022,c3609831

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/3609831/1611346.pdf

2207 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

