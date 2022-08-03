Recruiter.com Group, Inc.: Recruiter.com Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Conference Call to be held on Monday, August 15th at 4:30 pm EDT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2022 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) (NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting software and on-demand services company, announced today that it will host a conference call and audio webcast on Monday, August 15th, to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company plans to release its second-quarter financial results press release at approximately 4:00 p.m. EDT, on Monday, August 15th.

Recruiter.com's Chairman and CEO Evan Sohn, CFO Judy Krandel, and President and COO Miles Jennings will provide an operational and financial summary of the second quarter results on a video call, with a live question and answer session, on Monday, August 15th, at 4:30 p.m. EDT / 1:30 p.m. PDT.

To register for the live webcast and view the presentation, please sign up here:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2765/46178

To access the conference by phone:

U.S. Dial-in: 877-545-0320

International Dial-in: 877-545-0320

Passcode: 413648

The webcast will be available on investors.recruiter.com for at least 90 days.





About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an on-demand recruiting platform providing flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale from startups to the Fortune 100. With an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals, advanced artificial intelligence sourcing software, and recruitment marketing automation,Recruiter.com helps businesses solve today's complex hiring challenges.

For investor information, visit https://investors.recruiter.com

