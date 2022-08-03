First North Denmark: Nexcom A/S - increase

New shares in Nexcom A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 4 August 2022. The new shares are issued due to a private placement and conversion of loans. Name: Nexcom ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061417144 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NEXCOM ------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 10,899,805 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Change - private placement: 1,000,000 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Change - conversion of loans: 1,166,665 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 13,066,470 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price/conversion price: DKK 3 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.50 ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 213765 ------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Kapital Partner A/S v/Jesper Ilsøe, tel. +45 26 80 27 28