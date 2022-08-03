Anzeige
WKN: A2QPFW ISIN: DK0061417144 Ticker-Symbol: 8XT 
Frankfurt
03.08.22
09:16 Uhr
0,336 Euro
+0,048
+16,67 %
03.08.2022
First North Denmark: Nexcom A/S - increase

New shares in Nexcom A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 4 August 2022. The new shares are issued due to a
private placement and conversion of loans. 



Name:                 Nexcom      
-------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:                 DK0061417144   
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:              NEXCOM      
-------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change:    10,899,805 shares
-------------------------------------------------------
Change - private placement:      1,000,000 shares 
-------------------------------------------------------
Change - conversion of loans:     1,166,665 shares 
-------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:    13,066,470 shares
-------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price/conversion price: DKK 3      
-------------------------------------------------------
Face value:              DKK 0.50     
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:             213765      
-------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Kapital Partner A/S
v/Jesper Ilsøe, tel. +45 26 80 27 28
