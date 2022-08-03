- (PLX AI) - Novo Nordisk half year sales DKK 83,296 million vs. estimate DKK 83,300 million.
- • half year operating profit DKK 37,538 million vs. estimate DKK 37,350 million
- • half year EPS DKK 12.08
- • half year net income DKK 27,528 million vs. estimate DKK 27,800 million
- • Outlook FY EBIT growth 11-15%, up from 9-13% previously
- • Outlook FY revenue growth 12-16%, up from 10-14% previously
- • Novo Nordisk expects to make all Wegovy dose strengths available in the US towards the end of 2022
- • The growth is driven by increasing demand for GLP-1 based diabetes treatments, especially Ozempic. Our obesity treatments are also contributing to growth, CEO said
