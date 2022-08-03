- (PLX AI) - Qorvo Q1 revenue USD 1,035 million.
- • Q1 gross margin 36.2%
- • Q1 operating income USD 102 million
|Qorvo Shares Soar 7% Following Q1 Beat
|Qorvo Non-GAAP EPS of $2.25 beats by $0.13, revenue of $1.04B beats by $10M
|Qorvo Q1 EPS USD 0.65
|Will Top-Line Contraction Affect Qorvo (QRVO) Q1 Earnings?
|Qorvo/UnitedSiC adds D2PAK-7L surface-mount package options to 750V SiC FET portfolio for power designs
