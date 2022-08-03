- (PLX AI) - Q2 net income USD 857 million
- • Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 1,100 million vs. estimate USD 975 million
- • Q2 adjusted net income USD 776 million
- • Q2 revenue USD 4,300 million vs. estimate USD 4,323 million
- • Room nights booked in the 2nd quarter of 2022 increased 56% from the prior-year quarter
- • Says expect record Q3 revenue and are very busy working with our customers and partners to help enable an extremely busy summer travel season
