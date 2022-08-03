

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Union Company (WU) Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $194.0 million or $0.50 per share, down from $222.5 million or $0.54 per share last year.



Adjusted EPS in the second quarter was $0.51, compared to $0.48 in the prior year period.



Revenues for the quarter slipped 12% to $1.14 billion from $1.29 billion last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.00 per share and revenues of $212.71 million for the quarter.



Looking forward to the full year 2022, the company now expects revenue to drop 11% to 13%, earnings of $2.18 to $2.28 per share and adjusted earnings of $1.75 to $1.85 per share.



Previously, the company expected revenues to drop approximately 9% to 11%, earnings of $2.13 to $2.23 per share and adjusted earnings of $1.75 to $1.85 per share.



Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.79 per share and revenues to drop 10.30%.



