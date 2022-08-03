

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Unisys Corp. (UIS):



Earnings: -$17.1 million in Q2 vs. -$140.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.25 in Q2 vs. -$2.10 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Unisys Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $16.2 million or $0.24 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.08 per share Revenue: $515.0 million in Q2 vs. $517.3 million in the same period last year.



