

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) announced Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled -$82.92 million, or -$9.41 per share. This compares with -$196.01 million, or -$26.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.1% to $631.77 million from $489.27 million last year.



Nabors Industries Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



